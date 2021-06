Промес дебютировал на Евро, а Депаю нашли идеального напарника. Нидерланды разгромили Македонию

A cameraman has been able to take a picture of this piece of paper during today's training session that Frank de Boer's assistent was holding.



Donyell Malen & Ryan Gravenberch are on it, instead of Wout Weghorst & Marten de Roon. There you have your 2 rotations! [via @NOS] pic.twitter.com/QkXwl2pWOH