Россия — Германия: видео всех голов
17:26
Россия в заключительном матче группового турнира МЧМ-202 играет с Германией.
Марченко, 1:0
Kirill Marchenko with his first of the tournament! He goes top shelf to beat Germany's Hendrick Hane and it's 1-0 @russiahockey ! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/s0hpDbnETc— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 31, 2019
Марченко, 2:0
Scoring his first goal of the tournament must have felt pretty nice, because Marchenko just did it again!— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 31, 2019
That's TWO goals for him & two for @russiahockey #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/nktTQEH7S6
Самые обсуждаемые материалы
Загрузка...