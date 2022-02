Мбаппе примет решение по поводу своего будущего в «ПСЖ» после матчей с «Реалом» в 1/8 финала Лиги чемпионов

PSG manager Pochettino on Mbapp? and Real Madrid: «Mbapp? will make a decision on his future after the UCL clash with Real Madrid. I see Kylian focused on doing the best possible for PSG», he told @ellarguero. ??? #PSG



«We respect Kylian — it's up to him, to decide his future». pic.twitter.com/V2SvAeTd9w