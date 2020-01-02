Россия — Швейцария: все голы матча 1/4 финала МЧМ-2020
Сборная России обыгрывает Швейцарию в матче 1/4 финала Молодежного чемпионата мира. Заброшенными шайбами в составе россиян отметились Дмитрий Воронков (дубль) и Александр Хованов.
Первая шайба Воронкова
POWER PLAY GOAL! Dmitry Voronkov from Grigori Denisenko and @russiahockey takes a 1-0 lead at the start of the second. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/pMDjSvWg1B— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 2, 2020
Гол Хованова
Grigori Denisenko connects with Alexander Khovanov in front of the net and @russiahockey regains their lead! 2-1 @russiahockey #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/ZBYmgVNiL9— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 2, 2020
Дубль Воронкова
After scoring off a perfectly placed pass from Denisenko earlier in the period, Alexander Khovanov returns the favor with a perfect pass of his own to Dmitri Voronkov who scores his 2nd goal of the game! 3-1 @russiahockey #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/VcLaCU5haV— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 2, 2020
Шайба Жобена
??GOAL! @SwissIceHockey 's Gaetan Jobin snags the puck off Danil Pylenkov's skate and we have a tie game here in Trinec! 1-1 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/pRVm8tfLFQ— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 2, 2020