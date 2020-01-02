Хоккей
Хоккей   //    Молодежный ЧМ

Россия — Швейцария: все голы матча 1/4 финала МЧМ-2020

16:52
Болельщики сборной Канады поддерживают Швейцарию в матче с Россией. Фото https://twitter.com/IIHFHockey
Теги:

Сборная России обыгрывает Швейцарию в матче 1/4 финала Молодежного чемпионата мира. Заброшенными шайбами в составе россиян отметились Дмитрий Воронков (дубль) и Александр Хованов.

Первая шайба Воронкова

Гол Хованова

Дубль Воронкова

Шайба Жобена

Молодежный чемпионат мира по хоккею: турнирная таблица, расписание матчей, онлайн-трансляции и результаты игр, новости и обзоры МЧМ-2020

