Россия снова проиграла Канаде на хоккейном ЧМ. На этот раз шансов вообще не было

Gosh, this sucks for Ann-Ren?e Desbiens but this was a great final roar of defiance from Russia. Olga Sosina snipes it home with less than 2 seconds left on the clock to spoil the shutout. Great placement and a quick release beats Desbiens. She laughs it off. Canada wins big. pic.twitter.com/0gDTF1d1Zp