Доннарумма: «Килиан Мбаппе... мамма мия. Он инопланетянин! Невероятен, ребята»

Gigio Donnarumma to @SkySport: «Kylian Mbapp... mamma mia. He's an alien! He's incredible, guys. It's a show with Kylian, on and off the pitch». ?? #UCL



«Mbapp? will decide whether he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or not — it's up to him. We enjoy Kylian every day». pic.twitter.com/59RGI5gCDh