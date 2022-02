Овечкин вышел на первое место по общему числу голов в большинстве в истории НХЛ

Most career power play goals in NHL history scored by a player between the regular season and playoffs combined:

304- Alex Ovechkin (Thanks to his 1st of 2 in a 4-1 @Capitals win vs the Predators tonight)

303- Brett Hull

291- Dave Andreychuk

274- Teemu Selanne

268- Phil Esposito pic.twitter.com/SY5inrEe8K