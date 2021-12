Овечкин стал первым русским игроком в истории НХЛ, набравшим 1500 очков по сумме регулярных сезонов и плей-офф

Also with it, Ovechkin became the 27th player in NHL history to get a combined 1500 career points between the regular season and playoffs. Of those 27, he's the only Russian-born & 5th European-born player to do so as well as 1 of only 2 left wingers (Other: Luc Robitaille- 1521) https://t.co/u8Xs0DwpyU