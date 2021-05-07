Хоккей
Юниорская сборная
Новости
Статьи Фото Видео Все материалы
Новости   //    Хоккей   //    Юниоры

Канада — Россия: все голы финала ЮЧМ-2021

06:40
Хоккеисты юниорской сборной России. Фото ФХР
Хоккеисты юниорской сборной России. Фото ФХР
Теги:

Канада обыграла Россию в финале юниорского чемпионата мира со счетом 5:3.

0:1 — Матвей Мичков (5:13)

1:1 — Коннор Бедард (15:59)

1:2 — Дмитрий Бучельников (18:05)

2:2 — Шенн Райт (19:15)

3:2 — Бреннан Отманн (24:42)

4:2 — Логан Стэнковен (36:39)

4:3 — Владимир Грудинин (49:37)

5:3 — Шейн Райт (пустые ворота, 59:20)

Читайте также

Было страшно, что Россия упустит этот финал с Канадой. Теперь ждем ярчайшую перестрелку суперталантов
Каким заболеваниям подвержены обладатели разных групп крови
В Верховной раде Украины покажут фильм "В бой идут одни старики"
Бузова вышла на связь из больницы после сообщений об операции

Выделите ошибку в тексте
и нажмите ctrl + enter

Нашли ошибку?

X

vs
1
Офсайд
Материалы сюжета: Финал ЮЧМ-2021 Россия — Канада: анонс, новости и обзор решающего матча юниорского чемпионата мира 7 мая 2021 в США