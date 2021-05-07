Канада — Россия: все голы финала ЮЧМ-2021
Канада обыграла Россию в финале юниорского чемпионата мира со счетом 5:3.
0:1 — Матвей Мичков (5:13)
Who else to open the scoring for Team Russia? #U18Worlds— Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) May 7, 2021
?? Matvei Michkov (#2023NHLDraft) picks up the loose puck and rips it into the twine for goal number TWELVE.https://t.co/IrFisl0sEe pic.twitter.com/hk6htg0ZpH
1:1 — Коннор Бедард (15:59)
WHAT A GOAL! TIE GAME! #U18Worlds— Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) May 7, 2021
?? Connor Bedard (#2023NHLDraft) couldn't convert on the penalty shot, so he cuts through the Russian defence and scores a DISGUSTING backhand. WOW.https://t.co/EwN2DhxhgD pic.twitter.com/xnEZKc1vkd
1:2 — Дмитрий Бучельников (18:05)
Russia strikes back! 2-1! #U18Worlds— Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) May 7, 2021
?? Dmitri Buchelnikov scores his first goal of the tournament with an absolute cannon to regain the lead for Team Russia.https://t.co/LICmi3tU9U pic.twitter.com/BG3gRLf1ol
2:2 — Шенн Райт (19:15)
We're tied AGAIN! #U18Worlds— Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) May 7, 2021
?? Shane Wright (#2022NHLDraft) picks his spot and rips it on the power play. 2-2 game!https://t.co/yYCMD6dbew pic.twitter.com/oXxgItSqgQ
3:2 — Бреннан Отманн (24:42)
Canada takes their first lead of the game! #U18Worlds— Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) May 7, 2021
?? What. A. Shot. Brennan Othmann (#2021NHLDraft) with a SNIPE over Ivanov's left shoulder off the rush. https://t.co/JLHNBJelJw pic.twitter.com/pBKFE3wqyX
4:2 — Логан Стэнковен (36:39)
Canada takes a 4-2 lead! #U18Worlds— Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) May 7, 2021
?? Another snipe! Brandt Clarke dumps it off and Logan Stankoven (#2021NHLDraft) with a gross snipe to double the lead.https://t.co/5iuC6hPJzv pic.twitter.com/hJOK8ddeEa
4:3 — Владимир Грудинин (49:37)
Russia makes it a one goal game! #U18Worlds— Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) May 7, 2021
?? Matvei Michkov (#2023NHLDraft) with some great vision to spot Vladimir Grudinin (#2022NHLDraft), who scores past the cluster of bodies in front of the net.https://t.co/fU0RmIhYse pic.twitter.com/HRQAJaA69e
5:3 — Шейн Райт (пустые ворота, 59:20)
That's the game! 5-3. #U18Worlds— Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) May 7, 2021
?? Shane Wright (#2022NHLDraft) pots the empty netter. With the assist, Connor Bedard (#2023NHLDraft) ties the U16 record for most points in the tournament. https://t.co/EwN2DhxhgDhttps://t.co/yYCMD6dbew pic.twitter.com/m155GZkyDX
