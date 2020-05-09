UFC 249 live stream: Ferguson vs Gaethje and other fights online

UFC 249 is finally set to push ahead behind closed doors on May 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. However, while the event is back on, there won't be any fans in attendance for Saturday's fights for safety reasons. The main event will feature a fight between №1 ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and №4 ranked Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship.

The co-main event will feature bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, defending his title against Dominick Cruz.

Outside the two titles fights, this card runs deep. Among the prelims that stand out is the heavyweight clash between Russian fighter Aleksei Oleinik and former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

UFC 249: full fight card



May 10 (MSK), Jacksonville, Florida.



Early Preliminary Card



starts at 01.30 (MSK), online stream — UFC Fight Pass

Ryan Spann (USA) vs Sam Alvey (USA) — light heavyweight

Bryce Mitchell (USA) vs Charles Rosa (USA) — featherweight

Vicente Luque (Brazil) vs Niko Price (USA) — welterweight



Preliminary Card



starts at 03.00 (MSK), online stream — РЕН ТВ (begins from fight between Oleynik and Werdum), UFC ТВ — you can watch on More.tv, multimedia platform Wink and for subscribers of Ростелеком and Триколор ТВ

Uriah Hall (USA) vs Ronaldo Souza (Brazil) — middleweight

Carla Esparza (USA) vs Michelle Waterson (USA) — women's strawweight

Alexey Oleynik (Russia) vs Fabricio Werdum (Brazil) — heavyweight

Anthony Pettis (USA) vs Donald Сerrone (USA) — welterweight



Main Card



starts at 05.00 (MSK), online stream — РЕН ТВ, UFC ТВ — you can watch on More.tv, multimedia platform Wink and for subscribers of Ростелеком и Триколор ТВ

Greg Hardy (USA) vs Yorgan de Castro (Republic of Cabo Verde) — heavyweight

Jeremy Stephens (USA) vs Calvin Kattar (USA) — featherweight

Francis Ngannou (Cameroon/France) vs Jairzinho Rozentruik (Suriname) — heavyweight

Henry Cejudo (USA) vs Dominick Cruz (USA) — UFC Bantamweight Championship

Tony Ferguson (USA) vs Justin Gaethje (USA) — interim UFC Lightweight Championship