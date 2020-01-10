Британский мотогонщик сошел с «Дакара» из-за тяжелой травмы. У него сломаны пять позвонков
Британский мотогонщик Сэм Сандерленд из команды Red Bull Ktm Factory Team получил перелом пяти позвонков и лопатки в результате падения на пятом этапе «Дакара». Он досрочно завершил выступление на ралли-марафоне.
SAM SUNDERLAND LE DICE ADI?S AL #DakarxFOX 2020— FOX Sports Argentina (@FOXSportsArg) January 9, 2020
El piloto brit?nico sufri? una dura ca?da y se lesion? los lumbares y el hombro izquierdo. pic.twitter.com/kRIoXtWOY8
— Боль, которую я испытал после падения, — ничто по сравнению с болью разочарования, — написал Сандерленд в Insragram. К сожалению, моя гонка закончилась после аварии. Я боролся за победу на этапе и полагал, что все под контролем, но поймал колесом насыпь, несколько раз перевернулся и сломал пять позвонков и лопатку. К счастью, операция мне не потребуется, я скоро должен поправиться.
The pain of a crash is nothing compared to the pain of disappointment, unfortunately my race is over after a crash today at kilometre 180, While fighting for the stage win and feeling like everything was under control, I caught a camel grass mound awkwardly putting the bike sideways into the next one and a few ??? later I have 5 broken vertebrae and a shoulder blade but luckily no surgery is required and should be right again soon! I want to thank my team for building me the best bike I could ever wish for and for everyone around who help out during the good and the bad moments. Good luck to my team mates for the rest of the race, put an orange one on the top step! Thank you all for your words of support during the race they help a lot! ??? Also I want to thank @johnnyaubertofficial for stopping to help me when I was crashed ???