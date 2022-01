Малкин повторил уникальное достижение Овечкина и Федорова в НХЛ

Posting 2 goals and an assist in his 2021-22 season debut en route to helping the @penguins defeat the Ducks 4-1 Tuesday night, Evgeni Malkin has joined Alex Ovechkin (389) and Sergei Fedorov (315) as the only Russianborn NHL'ers to register at least 300 career multi-point games pic.twitter.com/dJz2w0in1u