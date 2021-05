«Ювентус» готов подписать Доннарумму

#Juventus are confident to sign Gigio #Donnarumma as a free agent. #Bar?a have matched the bid, but #Bianconeri are in advanced talks with #Raiola since last Winter and agreed personal terms for a contract until 2026 (€ 10M/year). #Szczesny's agent working to move him to #EPL https://t.co/ILVMjtUtet