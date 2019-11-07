Чилич не сыграет против сборной России на Кубке Дэвиса
Хорватский теннисист Марин Чилич не сможет помочь своей команде в финальном турнире Кубка Дэвиса, так как восстанавливается после повреждения. Хорватам предстоит сыграть со сборными России и Испании.
- Последние полтора года стали для меня настоящим испытанием в плане физики и психологии, — написал Чилич в Instagram. - Несмотря на все предпринятые меры, проблема с коленом не исчезла. Последние обследования показали, что операции все же можно избежать, но мне необходимо пройти ряд процедур. Из-за этого я пока не смогу выйти на корт.
With the 2019 season finished, I wanted to share an update with you all. The last year and a half has been a real struggle mentally and physically for me. Even with all the preventive work and rehab my team and I did, my recurring knee injury has continued to give me problems, and as the season progressed it was becoming more evident that surgery was inevitable. I recently did an ultrasound and luckily the results were better than expected????. The rehab work was successful enough that surgery is not necessary at this stage, however, I will need to undergo a few minor interventions which will keep me off the tennis court for a longer period and unfortunately means I will not be able to compete at the Davis Cup this month ?. I am extremely disappointed by this, but I believe in my teammates and will be their most devoted fan ??. In the meantime, I will dedicate myself to getting back to form so that I can enter the 2020 season healthier, more prepared, and more motivated than ever. Thank you all for your constant support and I look forward to seeing you back on tour in 2020. ? .? .? #teamCilic #iznadsvihhrvatska
Финальный этап турнира стартует 18 ноября в Мадриде. Российскую команду представят Даниил Медведев, Карен Хачанов, Андрей Рублев и Евгений Донской.