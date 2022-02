?

'I hate this. Late matches [without crowd]... What time I went on court? 10-something? What time am I playing tomorrow? 7.30?.. And if match goes three sets? I wish we would play at least at 5. Why 7.30? We only have two matches. Sigh... Jesus...' https://t.co/oyxwFUO5hz pic.twitter.com/tPACTic9X4