Овечкин догнал Айзермана по количеству голов в плей-офф НХЛ

The @Capitals Alex Ovechkin has tied Steve Yzerman tonight for 17th in career playoff goals (70). He joins Jari Kurri (106), Jaromir Jagr (78) & Esa Tikkanen (72) as the only Europeans in PO history to reach the 70+ mark while he & Tikkanen are also the only left wingers to do so pic.twitter.com/upPccMNA0h