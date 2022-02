Андрей Свечников обогнал Малкина по голам в НХЛ до 22 лет

Most career goals by a Russian-born NHL'er before their 22nd birthday:

108- Ilya Kovalchuk

98- Alex Ovechkin

89- Pavel Bure

81- Andrei Svechnikov (Potting a pair of goals in a 5-3 @Canes win vs the Predators earlier tonight)

80- Evgeni Malkin

69- Sergei Samsonov

51- Alexei Yashin pic.twitter.com/wVlrWwQ0jg