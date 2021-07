Third place for @KatStefanidi in the pole vault, as the four-time #DiamondLeague champion bows out at 4.90.



2nd for #Sidorova, who also ends on 4.80.



So @ktnago13 takes a 2nd #DiamondLeague win of the season with 4.90!#DiamondLeague#MonacoDL

? @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/5RuXey5Y0h