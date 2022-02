Шайфли догнал Жамнова по числу хет-триков в истории «Виннипега»

Most career hat tricks by a player in Winnipeg NHL history (1979-96, 2011-present):

12- Dale Hawerchuk

8- Teemu Selanne

8- Patrik Laine

7- Paul MacLean

5- Mark Scheifele (Via his 3 goals in a 6-3 @NHLJets win vs the Wild tonight)

5- Alex Zhamnov

4- Nikolaj Ehlers

4- Thomas Steen