Хаверц стал самым молодым автором гола в истории сборной Германии на Евро

22 — Aged 22 years and 8 days old, Kai Havertz is Germany's youngest ever goalscorer in a European Championship game, and youngest at any major tournament (World Cup/Euros) since Thomas M?ller against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup (20y 300d). Talent. #GER #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Y6nAj0FLSF