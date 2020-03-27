MLB остановила производство экипировки ради производства медицинских масок и халатов
Комиссар MLB Роб Манфред и глава компании Fanatics Майкл Рубин решили приостановить производство бейсбольной экипировки ради производства медицинских масок и халатов, сообщил Рубин в Instagram.
Такое решение принято в связи с пандемией коронавируса.
Fanatics — крупнейший магазин спортивной одежды и спортивных товаров. В декабре 2015 года MLB объявила о сделке по продаже товаров, которая разделила права между Fanatics и Under Armour.
Woke up in the middle of the night last week with idea of converting our @Fanatics factory in PA that makes official @MLB jerseys into a facility that makes much needed masks and gowns and then donating them to help fight this horrendous virus. This past weekend PA Governor @governortomwolf and Attorney General @joshshapiropa each called me saying they desperately needed help getting masks and gowns to the frontline workers across PA. Fast forward to today — @Fanatics and @MLB have halted production of all MLB jerseys and instead using that same fabric we make the jerseys with to make masks and gowns!! We have approx 100 associates working (extra distanced and in a very clean and safe environment of course) and plan to make one million masks and gowns then immediately donate and distribute them to hospitals and emergency management personnel across PA with the goal of extending this to NJ and NY — the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US!! Thanks to @MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for not only agreeing to halting production of MLB jerseys, but also doing everything possible to make this happen as quickly as possible!! And thanks to our incredible associates who raised their hands and wanted to be part of the effort to help the frontline heroes in this war stem the spread of the virus!!
Почти все спортивные соревнования были перенесены или отменены из-за эпидемии коронавируса. По последним данным, в мире коронавирус подтвержден у более 525 тысяч человек. Умерших — 23 711, выздоровевших — 123 329. В России на данный момент 840 случаев заражения, три человека умерли.