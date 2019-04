Курочкина и Логинов победили в командных соревнованиях на молодежном чемпионате мира в Словении

That's a wrap from the Rogla 2019 junior world champs, where Russia 1 took the first-ever JWC mixed team parallel slalom gold!



Top three:

🥇 Russia 1🇷🇺

🥈 Russia 3 🇷🇺

🥉 Canada 1 🇨🇦



Full results - https://t.co/DSZ61kNLVf pic.twitter.com/kYaNpIfhu5