Василевский установил рекорд «Тампы» по количеству побед подряд

Andrei Vasilevskiy improved to 12-0-0 in his last 12 appearances dating to Feb. 22 and established a @TBLightning record for longest winning streak, eclipsing the previous mark of 11 set by Louis Domingue in 2018-19. #NHLStats: https://t.co/68MwDpTSMq pic.twitter.com/16JCKeUDNA