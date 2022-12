НХЛ опубликовала фотографии всех вратарей, которым забивал Овечкин

Somebody had to allow goal No. 800, and it was a familiar face! Do you see your favorite netminder?



Petr Mrazek is one of 165 goaltenders @ovi8 has scored against, which marks the third-highest total by a player in NHL history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/eJqzRiC2nM #Gr800 pic.twitter.com/9AihziSws1