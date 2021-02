Lafferty is filling in for Malkin, who left practice, during line rushes:



Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Zucker-Lafferty-Kapanen

Aston-Reese—Blueger-Tanev

O'Connor-Jankowski-Sceviour



Joseph-Letang

Matheson-Marino

Ruhwedel-Ceci

Czuczman-Weber

Pettersson rotated in.