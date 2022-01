Хави звонил Морате для обсуждения его трансфера в «Барселону»

?lvaro Morata's priority is still Barcelona. Been told Xavi is calling Morata constantly as he did with Ferr?n ??? #FCB



Juventus are not triggering buy-option clause in June from Atl?ti [€ 40m] but they *won't* allow Morata to leave until they find a new top striker. Let's see. pic.twitter.com/gVsKrjmitH