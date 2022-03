Зеграс установил рекорд «Анахайма» по голевым передачам среди новичков

Trevor Zegras recorded his 31st assist of the season on the play and established an @AnaheimDucks record for most assists in a season by a rookie, surpassing Cam Fowler's mark (30 A in 76 GP) set in 2010-11. #NHLStats: https://t.co/YRQ74inyU5 https://t.co/Tl3Jb1njyy