Вратарь «Вегаса» Ленер повторил рекорд НХЛ по матчам на ноль

Robin Lehner's effort for the @GoldenKnights in their 7-game defeat of the Canucks marks the 14th time a goalie has put up 3 shutouts in a single NHL Playoff series (1927-present). He's 1 of only 3 on this list to achieve it by getting a goose egg in the series-clinching contest pic.twitter.com/NUeNufPJ5m