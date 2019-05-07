Бывший нападающий "Зенита" Халк попал в команду недели в чемпионате Китая пл веосии портала WhoScored. 32-летний бразилец в матче за "Шанхай Шанган" забил гол "Гуанчжоу Фули" (2:0) и получил за игру оценку 9,2.
Также стоит отметить, что в сборную недели попали бывший игрок "Барселоны" Паулинью и экс-форвард сборной Италии Грациано Пелле.
🇨🇳 Chinese Super League Team of the Week -- Hulk is the ⭐️ man in this XI following a man of the match performance in a 2-0 win over Guangzhou R&F F.C.https://t.co/xpm9aV2Lc9 pic.twitter.com/7RiuYPnGrc
– WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) 6 мая 2019 г.
