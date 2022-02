Бывший полицейский создал проблемы Сенегалу, но Мане ведет «Львов Теранги» к долгожданному титулу

???



7 goals out of 27 shots with 26% shot conversion rate since 2017! ??



Only Ighalo (5/12 — 42%) has a better ratio among players to score four or more in that time.



Simple Sadio Man? things! ???#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/sdgat4Vc4V