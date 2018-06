"Стоук Сити" купил полузащитника сборной Нигерии за 7 миллионов евро

#WelcomeEtebo



Stoke City are delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian international Oghenekaro Peter Etebo on a five-year contract



The 22-year-old midfielder joins the Potters from Portuguese side Feirense for a fee of €7.2million



👉 https://t.co/4LN7rTGH0h#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8CKm7JKT3E