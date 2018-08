Фотофиниш в Берлине! Шубенкову не хватило 0,002 до золота

What a thrilling race! And what an upset!



France's Pascal Martinot Lagarde defeats former two-time champion Sergey Shubenkov in the 110m hurdles...by 0.002!



🇫🇷 Martinot-Lagarde 13.17 (0.163)

◻️ Shubenkov 13.17 (0.165)

🇪🇸 Ortega 13.34#EC2018 pic.twitter.com/LrnyAGQ5tr