18-летний Алькарас стал самым молодым финалистом турнира в Майами после Надаля

Youngest @MiamiOpen Finalists

1 @RafaelNadal, 18y10m, in 2005 (Runner-up)

2 @AlcarazCarlos03, 18y11m, in 2022

3 @JannikSin, 19y8m, in 2021 (Runner-up)

4 @DjokerNole, 19y10m, in 2007 (Champion)

5 @AndreAgassi, 19y11m in 1990 (Champion)#MiamiOpen