Капризов вышел на третье место по набранным очкам за сезон среди новичков «Миннесоты»

Kirill Kaprizov (12-16—28) collected his 28th point of the season to surpass Pascal Dupuis (27 in 2001-02) and tie Kurtis Foster (2005-06) for the third-most points by a @mnwild rookie in a single season.