Капризов набрал более одного очка в пятом матче сезона. Только у трех новичков «Миннесоты» было больше

Kirill Kaprizov has collected his fifth multi-point game of the season. Only three @mnwild rookies have had more in a single season: Kurtis Foster (7 in 2005-06), Ryan Donato (6 in 2018-19) and Marian Gaborik (6 in 2000-01). #NHLStats https://t.co/aSicLv5wFT