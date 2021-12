Хедман догнал Кучерова и делит с ним 4-е место в списке лучших бомбардиров в истории «Тампы»

Most career (regular season) points by a player in @TBLightning franchise history (1992-93 to present):

953- Martin St. Louis

902- Steven Stamkos

874- Vincent Lecavalier

551- Victor Hedman (Thanks to 2 assists in his team's OT defeat of the Canadiens tonight)

551- Nikita Kucherov pic.twitter.com/tWIK3Fgg6I