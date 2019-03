Мачин покинул пост главного тренера "Севильи"

We can confirm that the Club has parted company with Pablo Machín. He will be replaced as First Team coach by Joaquín Caparrós until the end of the season.



We'd like to thank Pablo and his team for all their hard work at #SevillaFC.



More info ➡️