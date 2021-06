IFAB внес корректировки в правило определения положения «вне игры»

2/2



EXPLANATION



The shoulder is not part of the arm for handball. It is therefore a part of the body with which a goal can be legitimately scored and so must be considered when judging offside.



Find out more: https://t.co/GjYVXo732X

See the diagram: https://t.co/HWpcjeJ0EM pic.twitter.com/MoZ5MBZHUv