Ибрагимович разучился бить пенальти. Гвардьола оторвался от «МЮ»

? With today's victory over Sheff Utd, @ManCity have won 401 PL points under Pep Guardiola



Most PL points since Guardiola became Man City manager in July 2016:

4??0??1?? Man City

3??8??4?? Liverpool

3??3??1?? Chelsea

3??2??6?? Tottenham

3??2??2?? Man Utd

2??9??4?? Arsenal pic.twitter.com/eaH5S9LE04