Эмери идет за четвертым кубком, игроки «Славии» не встали на колено, Джеко в компании с Дель Пьеро и Шевченко

30 — Edin Dzeko (30 for AS Roma) is one of the only four players able to score 30+ goals for a single Italian club among #UCL/European Cup and #UEL/UEFA Cup, level with Del Piero (46 for Juventus), Inzaghi (36 for AC Milan) and Shevchenko (33 for AC Milan). Hammer.#RomaAjax pic.twitter.com/JrytADwstR