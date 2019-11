Россиянки Гущина и Назарова дисквалифицированы за употребление допинга

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has banned Russian sprinter Yuliya Gushchina for four-years from 26 March 2017 following the retesting of her samples from the 2012 Olympic Games.

Read the full decision here ? https://t.co/cBkQOqSHT4#AIUNews

1/2 pic.twitter.com/FpCS6KvH6e