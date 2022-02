«Дукати» и Франческо Баньяя подписали контракт до 2024 года

?? We are delighted to announce that @peccobagnaia has signed with #Ducati for two more seasons in @MotoGP! ? The Italian rider will continue to ride aboard the Desmosedici GP of the #DucatiLenovoTeam in 2023 and 2024! ??#ForzaDucati@DucatiMotor pic.twitter.com/ZB7aqvE2J5