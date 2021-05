«Каролина» прошла дальше, но Свечников не набирает очки уже три матча. С «Тампой» будет еще сложнее

The @Canes will play the @TBLightning in the Second Round, marking the first series between the franchises.



Carolina has faced the defending #StanleyCup champions on three prior occasions (1980 PRLM vs. MTL, 2001 CQF vs. NJD & 2019 R1 vs. WSH). #NHLStats: https://t.co/dNdI2w8Id8 pic.twitter.com/fDIUPsDhio