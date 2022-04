Панарин повторил достижение Гретцки и побил клубный рекорд «Рейнджерс»

Artemi Panarin (0-2—2) collected his 19th multi-assist game of 2021-22 and established a @NYRangers record for most in a season, surpassing Brian Leetch (18 in 1991-92), Mark Messier (18 in 1992-93) and Jean Ratelle (18 in 1971-72).#NHLStats: https://t.co/Zj6hk844R3 pic.twitter.com/qx0FhdsH7D