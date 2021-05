«Куньлунь» покинули 11 хоккеистов

#KRS hereby announces that goalies Igor Saprykin and Dmitry Shikin, defencemen Ruslan Pedan, Vojtech Mozik, Jake Chelios, Andrej Sustr and Alexander Yevseyenkov as well as forwards Vyacheslav Leshchenko, Sergei Monakhov, Casey Wellman and Anton Lazarev leaves the team ??? pic.twitter.com/yX9ISw13o4