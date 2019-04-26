Полузащитник "Ливерпуля" Алекс Окслейд-Чемберлен впервые за год и два дня после травмы колена появился на поле на 74-й минуте встречи 36-го тура чемпионата Англии против "Хаддерсфилда".
24-го апреля 2018 года Окслейд-Чемберлен получил повреждение в первом матче полуфинала Лиги чемпионов против "Ромы" (5:2).
1y 2d - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is making his first competitive appearance in over a year since he last featured for Liverpool on the 24th April 2018 against Roma (1 year, 2 days ago). Welcome. #LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/j5U8OxIrqP
– OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 26 апреля 2019 г.
