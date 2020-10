CS:GO World Ranking Update October 19th, 2020



FURIA surpass their previous peak of #4 after winning IEM New York 2020 NA



The rest of the rankings sees little change as the majority of the top 10 are currently competing in DreamHack Open Fall 2020.



? https://t.co/ihtvTjBSYc pic.twitter.com/LFbxiCDNYi