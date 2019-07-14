Фердинанд встал на защиту Хэмилтона. Журналисты считают, что пилот "недостаточно британец"

Бывший игрок "Манчестер Юнайтед" и сборной Англии Рио Фердинанд встал на защиту пилота "Мерседеса" Льюиса Хэмилтона, которого журналисты обвиняют в недостаточной "британскости" из-за жилья заграницей.
– Льюис сталкивается с насмешками над своим "британством", – пишет Фердинанд. – Когда он выигрывает титулы, все пишут, что он британец... но на пути к победе его патриотизм ставится под сомнение. Почему? "Вы живете в Монако", "Ваш акцент не совсем британский", "Ваш образ жизни, выборы моды..." Во-первых, большинство гонщиков "Формулы-1" проживает в Монако, в том числе и другие наши соотечественники. Например, чемпион мира Дженсон Баттон. Была ли когда-нибудь подвергнута сомнению "британскость" Баттона? Нет. Потому что он выглядел похожим на всех, звучал и одевался также, походил на людей, которые поднимают вопросы о Хэмилтоне.
Напомним, что сегодня, 14 июля, стартует "Гран-при Великобритании". Льюис впервые с 2014 года будет стартовать не с поул-позиции на домашней гонке.
Lewis Hamilton facing jibes over his Britishness !!! When he lifts the titles he is reported very British...but on the way to winning, throughout the year his patriotism is questioned. Why??? The usual questions are “but you live in Monaco....your accent isn’t totally British...your lifestyle travelling and fashion choices....” Firstly, most F1 drivers live in Monaco including the likes of our other former world champion Jenson Button. Was Jenson’s britishness ever questioned for living in Monaco?? Not a chance. I will tell you why - because he looked similar, sounded similar, dressed similar & walked similar to the people who raise these questions of Hamilton. The level of disrespect & racist undertones in questioning Hamilton’s Patriotism should not be underestimated. He prepares diligently (Five world titles tells you that), has a working formula that works for him in his down time & after proving time and time again that his preparation for racing is perfect for him, even if it means flying in from LA where he was out and about then so be it. Do I like all of the clothes Lewis Hamilton wears, the hairstyles, his music choices etc...maybe not but do I question his Britishness?? No, of course not because he is embracing young culture and experimenting like everyone does in his own way and we should be saying good luck to him I say. If all these interests outside F1 were hindering his performances then I would get the questions on his lifestyle but he is breaking records and could well win his sixth world title this year! If you can enjoy your life doing things YOUR WAY, AND WIN, then you are really really winning in life as a British sportsman - but don’t forget to talk very British, dress very British, and most importantly live in the UK otherwise there will be questions on your patriotism! We should all celebrate a champion who is One Of Our Own! @lewishamilton #F1