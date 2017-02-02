Экс-полузащитник "Челси" и сборной Англии Фрэнк Лэмпард объявил о завершении карьеры в своем Instagram. 38-летний спортсмен является воспитанником "Вест Хэма" и за свою 21-летнюю карьеру выступал за такие команды, как "Челси", "Манчестер Сити" и "Нью-Йорк Сити".
Большую часть карьеры Лэмпард провел в "Челси" – с 2001 по 2014 год, в составе которого провел 626 матчей, забил 208 мячей и отдал 150 голевых передач. С лондонским клубом он трижды выигрывал чемпионат Англии, четыре раза – Кубок страны, дважды – Кубок лиги и Суперкубок Англии. Также на его счету победа в Лиге чемпионов и Лиге Европы.
After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans. Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.
Очень жаль, что ничего не выиграл со сборной
Прощай, легенда! И удачи тебе!
Спасибо, что ты был на поле! Удачи в дальнейшей жизни!
tiho== прикольный тип, дядя Саша. У нас тоже во дворе живет дядя Вася, он когда переберет, начинает петь "Средь нас был юный барабанщик...." Тоже легенда, как Лэмпард
Supostat А ближе легенд не могли найти, в России например?)//////////////////////////////// В детстве, во дворе, сантехник дядя Саша, мог струей сквозь дыру в зубах, с 2-ух метров,пивную бутылку с лавки уронить, настоящая легенда был.
sergey.v1968== при таких легионерах в команде, у нас и Булыкин легендой стал-бы. Эти легенды на уровне сборной выиграли меньше наших за последние 20 лет
В России легенды не такие, как бы это сказать, легендарные, видимо
Фрэнк - крут, таких сейчас мало. Очень жаль, что не закончил в Челси...
А ближе легенд не могли найти, в России например?)
Спасибо ЛЕГЕНДА! На всегда останешься в сердцах фанов.
Эх, блин... Один из моих любимых игроков! Легенда!
