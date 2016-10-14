09:34 | ФУТБОЛ — Франция

Врачи не допустили Фалькао к матчу с "Тулузой"

Нападающий "Монако" Радамель Фалькао пропустит ближайший матч чемпионата Франции с "Тулузой". Как сообщает официальный сайт монегасков, колумбиец тренировался без ограничений, однако врачи после неврологического обследования игрока рекомендовали ему пропустить матч с "Тулузой". Он получил травму головы в матче с "Ниццей" (0:4) 21 сентября.

Ожидается, что к матчу группового турнира Лиги чемпионов с ЦСКА Фалькао будет допущен к игре.

